Police investigating camera found inside Enoch Pratt Free Library bathroom

BALTIMORE — An investigation is underway after a camera was discovered inside a bathroom at an Enoch Pratt Free Library in Northeast Baltimore.

A customer found the camera on February 24 at the Hamilton Branch located off Harford Road.

Police say it was hanging from the ceiling of a single gender-neutral bathroom located in the library's basement.

Detectives have recovered the camera and are investigating how it ended up in the bathroom.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

