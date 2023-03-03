Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police investigating camera found inside Enoch Pratt Free Library bathroom

Court makes landmark transgender bathroom ruling
Copyright Associated Press
Toby Talbot
<p>In this Aug. 23, 2007 file photo, a sign marks the entrance to a gender neutral restroom at the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vt. In clashes over transgender students and which restrooms and locker rooms they should use, the U.S. Department of Education has warned public schools that a sex discrimination law makes it illegal to deny them access to the facilities of their choice. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)</p>
Court makes landmark transgender bathroom ruling
Posted at 2:39 PM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 14:39:52-05

BALTIMORE — An investigation is underway after a camera was discovered inside a bathroom at an Enoch Pratt Free Library in Northeast Baltimore.

A customer found the camera on February 24 at the Hamilton Branch located off Harford Road.

Police say it was hanging from the ceiling of a single gender-neutral bathroom located in the library's basement.

Detectives have recovered the camera and are investigating how it ended up in the bathroom.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices