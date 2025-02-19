Watch Now
Police investigating apparent murder-suicide in St. Mary's County

ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. — Two people were fatally shot in a home in Mechanicsville and police are investigating this as a murder-suicide.

Early Wednesday morning, the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office were called to a home in the 28000 block of Livingston Road for the report of two people not breathing.

Police say when they entered the home, the bodies of two adults were found on the couch.

Both victims had a gunshot wound and a weapon was located nearby. The victims, 43-year-old Julia Money and 46-year-old Daniel Money, were pronounced dead on the scene.

This incident remains under investigation.

