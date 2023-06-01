Watch Now
Police investigating after 3-year-old suffers self-inflicted BB gun wound

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 9:28 PM, May 31, 2023
BALTIMORE — A 3-year-old boy is in the hospital after shooting himself with a BB gun.

Just before 8 p.m., Baltimore Police responded to a local hospital for reports of a child who had been shot with a BB gun.

Officers discovered that the 3-year-old boy shot himself with a BB gun inside a house in the 1500 block of Richland Street.

According to police, the boy is stable.

Detectives are investigating how the boy got a hold of the BB gun and who was watching him at the time.

Child Abuse detectives are investigating this incident.

