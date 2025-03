BALTIMORE — A 16-year-old girl was injured following a shooting Friday morning.

Baltimore Police responded to the 4600 block of Stanwood Avenue in Northeast Baltimore for a reported shooting investigation.

Once there, they found the teen with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Police say she was taken to the hospital where she's listed as stable.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Northeast District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2444.