Police investigate the circumstances surrounding a dead body found in Pikesville

Posted at 8:14 PM, Jul 07, 2023
BALTIMORE — Baltimore County Police are investigating after a person's body was found in Pikesville on Friday.

At around 6:50 p.m., officers responded to the 7600 block of Labyrinth Road, where they discovered the body.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

