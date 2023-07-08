Police investigate the circumstances surrounding a dead body found in Pikesville

BALTIMORE — Baltimore County Police are investigating after a person's body was found in Pikesville on Friday.
At around 6:50 p.m., officers responded to the 7600 block of Labyrinth Road, where they discovered the body.
The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.
At approximately 6:50 p.m., officers responded to the 7600 block of Labyrinth Road. Once on scene they discovered an individual who was has been pronounced deceased. The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation. #BCoPD pic.twitter.com/PyT7fbm8s9— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) July 7, 2023