Police investigate reported shooting outside Towson HS

Posted at 10:46 PM, Aug 23, 2023
TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Police are investigating a reported shooting outside Towson High School Wednesday evening.

Around 9:30 p.m., police responded to Towson High School to investigate after a juvenile arrived at a local hospital after being shot.

Police will provide updates when more information becomes available.

This is a developing story.

