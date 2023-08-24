Police investigate reported shooting outside Towson HS

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Police are investigating a reported shooting outside Towson High School Wednesday evening.

Around 9:30 p.m., police responded to Towson High School to investigate after a juvenile arrived at a local hospital after being shot.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., officers with the Baltimore County Police Department have responded to Towson HS to investigate a reported shooting after a juvenile walked into a local hospital suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. #BCoPD pic.twitter.com/PB0FvU2Imd — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) August 24, 2023

Police will provide updates when more information becomes available.

This is a developing story.