Police investigate deadly crash that killed one pedestrian

Posted at 11:12 AM, May 19, 2024
BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are investigating a deadly crash that killed one pedestrian Sunday.

Authorities say the crash happened around 3:22 a.m. when officers responded to the 400 block of Washburn Avenue.

When the officers got there, they discovered a 54-year-old victim suffering from serious injuries.

That victim later died at an area hospital. A preliminary investigation indicated that the victim was attempting to cross Washburn Avenue when he was struck by a Honda.

The driver of the Honda remained on the scene.

