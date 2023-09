BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are investigating an armed carjacking that happened Friday in Southwest Baltimore.

Police say that just before 5 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of South Pulaski Street for a report of a robbery.

According to authorities, the victim told officers that he was parking his car when an unknown man pointed a gun at him, demanding his car.

The thief took off with the victim's car and cellphone.

There were no reported injuries.