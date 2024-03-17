Police investigate a three-vehicle crash in Ellicott City that killed two women

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Howard County Police are investigating the cause of a deadly three-vehicle crash in Ellicott City on Sunday.

Authorities say that around 2:05 a.m., a 2021 Acura RDX was traveling the wrong direction on Route 100 westbound near Snowden River Parkway when it was struck by a 2010 Subaru Forester and a 2004 Lincoln Town Car.

The driver of the Acura and the Subaru were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Lincoln was not injured.

A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of the Acura was not wearing her seatbelt. An investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.

Police have yet to release the identities of the deceased in the crash, only providing that both victims were women.

Route 100 Westbound was closed for approximately four hours.