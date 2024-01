BALTIMORE — Police are investigating a shooting that killed two people Friday in south Baltimore.

It happened around 10:22 p.m. Officers responded to the 4500 block of Pennington Avenue to investigate a shooting.

When they arrived, they discovered two men suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the body. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact them at 410-396-2100.