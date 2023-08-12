Police investigate a shooting involving a 6-year-old victim

BALTIMORE — Questions swirl around a shooting involving a 6-year-old victim Friday in Northwest Baltimore.

According to police, at around 4:40 p.m., officers responded to Saint Agnes Hospital for a report of a 6-year-old reportedly shot in the leg while near the playground/pool area of Druid Hill Park.

Police were told by the victim’s babysitter, that she heard a gunshot at the park when she notice the child's leg was bleeding.

The babysitter then reportedly took the child to the 2400 block of Baker Street and dropped off the 6-year-old with his father. At which the father called for an ambulance.

According to BPD, the father alleges that when he called for an ambulance to the location, he was referred by medics to a walk-in clinic. The father and sitter allegedly brought the victim to a Patient First in Baltimore County. The Patient First advised the father and sitter to go to Saint Agnes Hospital.

The police do state in their release that the allegation is currently unverified and is part of the investigation.

Authorities say a preliminary investigation indicates that the shooting may have happened inside a house in the 2400 block of Baker Street.

The child is expected to survive.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Northwest District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2466.