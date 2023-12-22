Police investigate a series of car windows smashed in a parking lot in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — It’s early in the morning. You’re about to leave for work when you find not only your car but also your neighbors’ cars broken into.

That is what happened to several residents living in an apartment building in Baltimore.

Police say that around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, they responded to the shared parking lot of an apartment complex on East Northern Parkway for a vandalism report.

When officers arrived, they spoke to multiple victims who say their car windows were smashed while parked in that parking lot. Nothing was taken from any of the cars.

According to a police incident report, one witness describes seeing a man breaking into the vehicles and then running toward Bellona Avenue when one of the vehicles car alarms began to sound.

Police say that there are no cameras in that parking lot to help them identify a suspect.