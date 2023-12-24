Watch Now
Police investigate a hate crime following the vandalism of two home in Hampden

Posted at 6:51 PM, Dec 24, 2023
HAMPDEN, Md. — Baltimore Police are investigating a hate crime following the vandalism of two homes on 'Miracle on 34th Street.' One of them is a Chanukah-themed house.

Shortly before 10 p.m. on Saturday, officers were called to the 700 block of West 34th Street to investigate a call for vandalism and hate crime.

When officers arrived, they spoke to the homeowners, who say they found smashed watermelon on the front of their homes.

The victims further explained to police that due to their religious affiliations, the watermelon is considered a derogatory symbol against their religion.

Due to that information, Criminal Intel and the Hate Crimes Liaison were notified.

