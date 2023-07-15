Police investigate a fatal collision in West Friendship

WEST FRIENDSHIP, Md. — Howard County Police are investigating a crash that killed one person in West Friendship on Saturday.

Around 12:44 p.m., a Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 was attempting to make a left turn onto eastbound Route 144 when it was struck by a Jeep Renegade traveling north on Route 32.

The rear passenger of the Mercedes, identified as 82-year-old In Ja Yi of West Friendship, was transported to Shock Trauma, where she later died.

The driver of the Mercedes and all three occupants of the Jeep were transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision is under investigation. Route 32 north was closed for approximately three hours.