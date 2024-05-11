Police investigate a deadly single-vehicle crash in Elkridge

ELKRIDGE, Md. — Howard County Police are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that happened Friday in Elkridge.
Police say the crash happened around 6:42 p.m. A 2019 Honda CR-V was traveling south in the 7100 block of Dorsey Run Road when it drove off the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a tree.
The driver, authorities identified as 42-year-old Icaro Freire-Pina of Laurel, was taken to St. Agnes Hospital, and he was pronounced dead.
Freire-Pina was the only person inside the car during the crash.
Authorities are investigating whether the victim suffered a medical emergency prior to the collision.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.