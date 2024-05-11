Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police investigate a deadly single-vehicle crash in Elkridge

deadly crash.jpg
File
deadly crash.jpg
Posted at 1:37 PM, May 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-11 13:37:02-04

ELKRIDGE, Md. — Howard County Police are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that happened Friday in Elkridge.

Police say the crash happened around 6:42 p.m. A 2019 Honda CR-V was traveling south in the 7100 block of Dorsey Run Road when it drove off the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a tree.

The driver, authorities identified as 42-year-old Icaro Freire-Pina of Laurel, was taken to St. Agnes Hospital, and he was pronounced dead.

Freire-Pina was the only person inside the car during the crash.

Authorities are investigating whether the victim suffered a medical emergency prior to the collision.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices