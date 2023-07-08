Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police investigate a dead body found in the parking lot of Pikesville High School

Baltimore County Police
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bill Fink/ABC2 News
Baltimore County Police
Posted at 8:14 PM, Jul 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-07 22:51:21-04

BALTIMORE — Baltimore County homicide detectives are investigating after a person's body was discovered in the parking lot of Pikesville High School on Friday.

At around 6:50 p.m., officers responded to the 7600 block of Labyrinth Road, where they discovered the body suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say it is unclear how long the body was at the scene. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

Detective are asking anyone with information to contact police.

Stay tuned to WMAR for more updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices