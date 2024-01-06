Watch Now
Police investigate a body found near Harborview Marina and Yacht Club

Lenny Rice
Posted at 4:35 PM, Jan 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-06 17:20:54-05

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a body found near Harborview Marina and Yacht Club.

Saturday morning officers responded to the 500 block of Harborview Drive for reports of an unconscious man.

When officers arrived, they were met by a marina resident who explained they were attempting to use a shared bathroom facility when they discovered the body.

Medics were able to remove the door and pronounce the victim dead at 9 a.m.

The Medical Examiner's Office removed the body. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

