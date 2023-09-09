Police investigate a body found in the wood in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found Saturday in the woods in Northeast Baltimore.

Police say that around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the 6100 block of Bowleys Lane to investigate a report of a body in the woods.

When they arrived, they discovered an unidentified deceased body with signs of trauma.

The medical examiners took possession of the body and will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death and identity.

Due to the condition of the body when found, homicide detectives are investigating.