Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police investigate a body found in the wood in Northeast Baltimore

baltimore police generic crime scene
File
baltimore police generic crime scene
Posted at 7:25 PM, Sep 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-09 19:25:51-04

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found Saturday in the woods in Northeast Baltimore.

Police say that around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the 6100 block of Bowleys Lane to investigate a report of a body in the woods.

When they arrived, they discovered an unidentified deceased body with signs of trauma.

The medical examiners took possession of the body and will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death and identity.

Due to the condition of the body when found, homicide detectives are investigating.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices