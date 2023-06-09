Police: Inmate grabbed kitchen employee at knife point in attempt to escape jail

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — An inmate nearly escaped the Jennifer Road Detention Center in Annapolis Thursday.

Anne Arundel County Police say Richard Daniel Price got a knife by somehow manipulating a locked cabinet in the kitchen area of the facility.

Price, 35, would soon encounter two women working in the kitchen.

One ran to get help while the other was taken at knife point by Price.

According to police, Price took the employee towards an exit door in an attempt to escape.

That's when a detention officer walked through the door, and within one minute disarmed Price.

He was taken into custody without further incident. The employee was not harmed.

Online court records show Price was initially in custody on charges of theft and making false statements to a peace officer. He's due in court June 12.

Records also show back in 2021 Price being convicted of second-degree escape in Carroll County. He was sentenced in that case to 58 days behind bars.