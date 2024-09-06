"Weapon... used" during fight at Joppatowne High School

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — The Harford County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident at Joppatowne High School.

As of now, police haven't provided any specific details about the nature of the incident.

Harford County Public Schools said:

"The Harford County Sheriff’s Office has responded to the school for an isolated incident on [Joppatowne High School] campus today. There was a fight on campus to known parties. A weapon was brought onto campus and used in the incident. The HCSO and HCPS are working together to get this information to you. Please continue to follow the HCSO Facebook page for updates on their investigation."

This is a breaking news story that will continue to be updated.