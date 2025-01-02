Police ID victim and suspect in Pikesville domestic stabbing

PIKESVILLE, Md. — A 21-year-old man killed a 57-year-old woman in a domestic dispute in Pikesville on New Year's Eve, confirmed Baltimore County police today.

Xander Fried was charged with fatally stabbing Melanie Fried, in the 100 block of Brightside Avenue.

The stabbing was reported at about 1:45 p.m. Dec. 31. Police responded after being notified of a domestic dispute between a "family member and the homeowner."

They found the victim in the house; she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not say the relationship between the victim and suspect.

The investigation is ongoing; this story may be updated.