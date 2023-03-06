Watch Now
Police ID suspect that flashed gun inside of Annapolis Mall

WMAR Staff
Posted at 5:59 PM, Mar 06, 2023
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Annapolis Police identify the suspect that pulled out a firearm after an alleged argument in Annapolis Mall.

On March 4, around 9:15 p.m., officers responded to reports of an armed person at the mall.

Police were advised the incident occurred inside the mall in front of the Kids Foot Locker.

The complainant described the suspect as a Black man, early 20's, wearing a black ski mask, black jacket with white stripes and black pants.

Police say there was an alleged verbal argument between the suspect and the victim before the firearm was produced by the suspect.

The suspect and his associates left the area on foot after the police were notified.

Police were able to identify the suspect involved in this incident on March 6.

The victim has yet to come forward and the investigation is still open.

