Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police: Human remains discovered in Owings Mills

Baltimore County Police (NEW)
WMAR/Chris Verri
Baltimore County Police (NEW)
Posted at 3:43 PM, Feb 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-07 16:28:41-05

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Detectives are investigating after human remains were discovered in Owings Mills on Monday.

Officials were called to the 11000 block of Owings Mills Boulevard for the call. The remains were discovered in the brush area a short distance away from the roadway.

The remains have been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to be identified.

Detectives are still investigating.

Anyone with information should call 410-307-2020.

Information may also be provided through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices