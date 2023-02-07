Police: Human remains discovered in Owings Mills

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Detectives are investigating after human remains were discovered in Owings Mills on Monday.

Officials were called to the 11000 block of Owings Mills Boulevard for the call. The remains were discovered in the brush area a short distance away from the roadway.

The remains have been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to be identified.

Detectives are still investigating.

Anyone with information should call 410-307-2020.

Information may also be provided through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.