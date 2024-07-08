Police looking to identify human remains found in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The case of human remains discovered in Northeast Baltimore has been upgraded to a homicide, Baltimore Police say.

Just before 1:30 pm on July 3, officers were called to the 5300 block of Goodnow Road for a "questionable death" incident.

Police say an unidentified male body was found in various stages of decomposition.

The Office of the Medical Examiner was called and recovered the body.

On July 5, the medical examiner's officer contacted police and told them that the victim was shot multiple times in the upper body, prompting police to upgrade the case.

The victim was wearing this hooded sweatshirt.

If you have any information pertaining to this case, contact 911 or Baltimore Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.