Police hope new sketch solves 1997 liquor store murder

CATONSVILLE, Md. — Baltimore County Police are looking to solve a 1997 murder case.

That year on January 21 a pair of suspects entered Selma's Liquor Store on Washington Boulevard with intentions of robbing it.

The store clerk, Yang Yoon, was in the basement at the time but came upstairs to confront the suspects.

A struggle ensued leaving Yoon shot to death. He was 46.

The suspects fled the scene and were never caught.

A witness has since come forward providing detectives with a detailed description of one suspect involved.

Take a look:

Baltimore County Police

If this person looks familiar, investigators want to hear from you.

A $2000 reward is being offered for information leading to the suspect.

Call 1-866-7Lockup with any tips.