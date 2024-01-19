Watch Now
Police hope new sketch solves 1997 liquor store murder

$2000 reward offered for info leading to killer
Baltimore County Police
Posted at 11:41 AM, Jan 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-19 11:41:53-05

CATONSVILLE, Md. — Baltimore County Police are looking to solve a 1997 murder case.

That year on January 21 a pair of suspects entered Selma's Liquor Store on Washington Boulevard with intentions of robbing it.

The store clerk, Yang Yoon, was in the basement at the time but came upstairs to confront the suspects.

A struggle ensued leaving Yoon shot to death. He was 46.

The suspects fled the scene and were never caught.

A witness has since come forward providing detectives with a detailed description of one suspect involved.

Take a look:

If this person looks familiar, investigators want to hear from you.

A $2000 reward is being offered for information leading to the suspect.

Call 1-866-7Lockup with any tips.

