Police: Hate crime investigation underway in Frederick County, victim's sexual orientation was targeted

A 25-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by four unknown males in Frederick County Saturday morning.

It happened in a convenience store parking lot in the 8400 business block of Woodsboro Pike.

According to Maryland State Police, during the incident, the alleged attackers made derogatory statements regarding the 25-year-old's sexual orientation.

He refused medical treatment at the scene.

Authorities are calling this a hate crime. The 25-year-old is not being identified at this point.

Maryland State Police are looking for the four males in relation to the incident. Their initial investigation has led them to believe they are between the ages of 16 and 20.

Police say one male is 5'10 and is described as Caucasian wearing a black hoodie. Two of the four are described as African American at 5'5 and 5'10 and also wearing black hoodies. The last is being described as Hispanic, 5’10”, and wearing a gray hoodie.

Maryland State Police seek public assistance in identifying the individuals pictured. Callers may remain confidential. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Maryland State Police at the Frederick Barrack at 301-600-4151. The investigation continues.

