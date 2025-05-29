Police: Hagerstown woman slapped boy in the face after calling her Miss Piggy on Disney return flight

ORLANDO — A Maryland woman is accused of abusing a child while aboard an airplane in Florida Monday.

According to a police report, 46-year-old Kristy Krampton and her family were on an Allegiant flight, at Orlando Sanford Airport, destined for Hagerstown.

Witnesses told police a boy in the family was misbehaving, leading Krampton to slap him in the face, and slam his head into a window.

One passenger described the scene this way.

"The woman was not correcting the child, she was abusing him, whipping the sh*t out of the kid."

Flight attendants got involved and called 911.

Krampton later admitted to smacking the boy for being "rude and disrespectful," during their trip to Disney World.

The child allegedly called Krampton "fat" and "Miss Piggy," prompting her to take his phone away.

This apparently upset the boy, at which time he told Krampton she was taking up too much space, while pushing her arm off the seat armrest.

That's when Krampton responded by hitting the child.

Despite the boy having no visible injuries, police determined Krampton "went beyond typical disciplinary actions with multiple strikes to the head."

Krampton was taken into custody on one count of Domestic Cruelty Toward Child Abuse Without Great Bodily Harm, a third-degree felony.

She was later released on bond, and is scheduled to be arraigned on July 1.