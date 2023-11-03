Police find 22-year-old woman abducted from South Baltimore

UPDATE: 22-year-old Jenifer Perez was found safe on Friday, according to Baltimore Police.

Perez was reported abducted from her home by knifepoint Thursday morning, just before noon.

Police say that the investigation is still active and ongoing.

No arrests have been made at this time.

ORIGINAL: Baltimore Police need help locating a 22-year-old woman who was abducted from her home Thursday morning.

Just before noon, 22-year-old Jenifer Perez was taken from her home at knifepoint in the 2700 block of Northshire Drive.

Police believe 31-year-old Guillermo Rivera-Romero took Perez.

Baltimore Police Department 31-year-old Guillermo Rivera-Romero

She was forced into a black Nissan Sentra with the Maryland tag 3FE3303.

Baltimore Police Department

Rivera-Romero was in the car, and another man was driving.

Anyone with information should call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or 911.

