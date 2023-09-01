Watch Now
Police: Essex man sent filtered photo of self to undercover agent posing as child

Luis Esteban Borunda
Posted at 3:54 PM, Sep 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-01 15:54:41-04

FORT MEADE, Md. — A 65-year-old Essex man is accused of soliciting sex from a minor online.

Police say Luis Esteban Borunda thought he was chatting with a 13-year-old girl, when in reality it was a special agent with the Fort Meade Army Criminal Investigation Office.

Borunda allegedly sent a filtered photo of himself while arranging an in-person meeting on Wednesday.

When he arrived at the agreed location in Anne Arundel County, Borunda was met instead by Maryland State troopers who were waiting there to arrest him.

Investigators believe there could be more victims.

Borunda is currently being held without bail.

Anyone with more information can call 1-800-637-5437.

