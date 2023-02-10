Police end Aberdeen Middle School dance early due to "large disorderly crowd"

ABERDEEN, Md. — Police in Aberdeen say they were forced to end a middle school dance early after a large crowd became disorderly Thursday afternoon.

It all started around 4pm when several female students at Aberdeen Middle School told the school's Resource Officer that a 12-year-old male student had inappropriately touched them.

Many at the dance apparently found out about what happened causing them to get upset.

Parents ended up being contacted which led to a larger crowd forming. Things quickly escalated prompting police to evacuate students and parents from the building.

Police say they can not legally charge the suspect, citing a juvenile justice reform law passed last year by the Maryland General Assembly.

The student will instead face disciplinary action by the school system, according to police.