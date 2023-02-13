Police discover three dead mastiffs, five others left starving in Walkersville

WALKERSVILLE, Md. — An investigation is underway after three dead dogs and five others were discovered extremely malnourished on a property in Walkersville.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office and Animal Control received a tip about the dogs on Saturday.

The property in question is located in the 8300 block of Water Street.

On scene investigators found a fenced in kennel with two separate pens that each contained three mastiff type dogs in filthy conditions.

A dog inside one pen was dead, while the other five appeared to be starving.

The bodies of two more deceased dogs were found discarded in trash bags in front of the kennel.

One dog who survived could barely stand and had to be taken to an emergency vet.

“The investigation into the welfare of the dogs is active and ongoing,” said Frederick County Animal Control Director David Luckenbaugh. “The five dogs currently at the Animal Control Center are doing well and receiving individualized care.”