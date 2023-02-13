Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police discover three dead mastiffs, five others left starving in Walkersville

Deputies discover three dead mastiffs, five others left starving in Walkersville
FCSO
Deputies discover three dead mastiffs, five others left starving in Walkersville
Posted at 1:03 PM, Feb 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-13 13:03:52-05

WALKERSVILLE, Md. — An investigation is underway after three dead dogs and five others were discovered extremely malnourished on a property in Walkersville.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office and Animal Control received a tip about the dogs on Saturday.

The property in question is located in the 8300 block of Water Street.

On scene investigators found a fenced in kennel with two separate pens that each contained three mastiff type dogs in filthy conditions.

A dog inside one pen was dead, while the other five appeared to be starving.

The bodies of two more deceased dogs were found discarded in trash bags in front of the kennel.

One dog who survived could barely stand and had to be taken to an emergency vet.

“The investigation into the welfare of the dogs is active and ongoing,” said Frederick County Animal Control Director David Luckenbaugh. “The five dogs currently at the Animal Control Center are doing well and receiving individualized care.”

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices