Police discover man wounded from shooting after burning vehicle crashes into home in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Police are investigating a shooting that left a 41-year-old man wounded in Southwest Baltimore on Monday afternoon.

Officers arrived on the scene in the 4100 block of Woodridge Road and found that a burning vehicle crashed had into the back of a home.

The victim was found adjacent to the vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

He was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact detectives at 410-396-2488.

Those callers who wish to remain anonymous can contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.