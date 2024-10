BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Police are investigating the death of a 5-year-old girl as questionable.

Officers arrived on the scene in the 2200 block of Aiken Street and pronounced the child deceased a short time later.

Officials say police found signs of trauma.

The body of the child will be taken to the Medical Examiner's Office where an autopsy will be conducted.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*