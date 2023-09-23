Police continue to search for suspect(s) in connection to 34-year-old cold case

DUNDALK, Md. — Baltimore County Police need your help solving a homicide case that occurred 34 years ago.

On September 23, 1989, Teresa "Terry" Schamansky was found stabbed to death in her home in the 6700 block of Holabird Avenue in Dundalk.

Schkmanski lived at the location with her three daughters, who weren't home during the time of the stabbing.

According to police, officers believed Schamanski may have known or been familiar with her attacker.

Baltimore County Police say that homicide detectives conducted a thorough investigation into this incident. Unfortunately, they did not develop any information that might lead to the positive identification of any suspects.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to reach out through the Baltimore County Police Department iWATCHprogram or contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Metro Crime Stoppers offers rewards of up to $2000 for information that leads to an arrest and charges filed.