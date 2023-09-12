Police continue to investigate reported sexual assaults at unlicensed daycare

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — An additional victim has come forward, reporting she was sexually assaulted when she was in the care of the unlicensed home daycare in Annapolis.

In July of 2023, the Annapolis Police Department was notified of multiple juvenile assaults that occurred at 240B Hilltop Lane from 2014-2015.

Investigation revealed another juvenile victim was assaulted in 2013.

Police say it was reported this address was used as an unlicensed daycare run by a woman known as "Betty."

Betty had been babysitting children there for about 16 years, from 2003-2019.

Roberto Medina has since been charged with multiple sex offenses, including first-degree rape, second-degree rape, third-degree sex offense, fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault.

He is being held without bond at the Jennifer Road Detention Center.

Anyone with any information regarding the children who may have been cared for by Betty during this time are encouraged to contact Det. Nancy Moore at nkmoore@annapolis.gov or 410-693-3635.