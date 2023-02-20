Police bust teens trying to hotwire Kia on Pasadena dealership lot

PASADENA, Md. — Two teenagers have been charged after police busted them for allegedly trying to steal a Kia from the Antwerpen dealership on Ritchie Highway in Pasadena.

Anne Arundel County Police were tipped off about suspicious activity on the car lot Friday afternoon.

Arriving officers caught three kids fleeing from a Kia Sedan. They'd reportedly removed the car dashboard and attempted to start it with a USB cable.

Officers were able to run down two suspects, who are both 13-years-old, but the third remains on the loose.

The attempted theft is the latest in what's become a nationwide trend for some Kia owners.

Some models made between 2015-19 were not installed with electronic immobilizers, making them easier to steal.

A TikTok challenge highlighted this, creating a massive uptick in thefts. Kia has since announced plans to update their car software in hopes of preventing future thefts.

Anyone with information on this case can call police at 410-222-6145 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line (410) 222-4700.