Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police bust teens trying to hotwire Kia on Pasadena dealership lot

Kia Engine Fire Recall
Gene J. Puskar/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019 file photo, the KIA logo is displayed on a sign at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Kia is telling owners of nearly 380,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outdoors due to the risk of an engine compartment fire. The Korean automaker is recalling certain 2017 through 2021 Sportage SUVs and 2017 through 2019 Cadenza sedans to fix the problem. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Kia Engine Fire Recall
Posted at 11:14 AM, Feb 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-20 11:14:59-05

PASADENA, Md. — Two teenagers have been charged after police busted them for allegedly trying to steal a Kia from the Antwerpen dealership on Ritchie Highway in Pasadena.

Anne Arundel County Police were tipped off about suspicious activity on the car lot Friday afternoon.

Arriving officers caught three kids fleeing from a Kia Sedan. They'd reportedly removed the car dashboard and attempted to start it with a USB cable.

Officers were able to run down two suspects, who are both 13-years-old, but the third remains on the loose.

The attempted theft is the latest in what's become a nationwide trend for some Kia owners.

Some models made between 2015-19 were not installed with electronic immobilizers, making them easier to steal.

A TikTok challenge highlighted this, creating a massive uptick in thefts. Kia has since announced plans to update their car software in hopes of preventing future thefts.

Anyone with information on this case can call police at 410-222-6145 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line (410) 222-4700.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices