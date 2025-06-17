Watch Now
Police bodycam footage shows large alligator wandering outside Fairfax County, Virginia motel

HUNTINGTON, Va. — It's not everyday you spot an alligator in the DMV, so how did one end up outside a motel room in Fairfax County, Virginia?

Turns out the gator was staying overnight in Huntington, with its owner, on the way from New York to a zoo in North Carolina.

Fairfax County Police released bodycam footage of the four legged reptile wandering outside the motel on Richmond Hwy.

Virginia law prohibits possession of some exotic reptiles, including alligators.

According to WJLA-ABC7, police safely escorted the duo out of town.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
