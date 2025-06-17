Police bodycam footage shows large alligator wandering outside Fairfax County, Virginia motel

HUNTINGTON, Va. — It's not everyday you spot an alligator in the DMV, so how did one end up outside a motel room in Fairfax County, Virginia?

Turns out the gator was staying overnight in Huntington, with its owner, on the way from New York to a zoo in North Carolina.

Fairfax County Police released bodycam footage of the four legged reptile wandering outside the motel on Richmond Hwy. Police Bodycam footage: Alligator spotted outside motel room in Fairfax County, Virginia

Virginia law prohibits possession of some exotic reptiles, including alligators.

According to WJLA-ABC7, police safely escorted the duo out of town.