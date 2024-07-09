Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police arrest two suspects and recover 31 stolen airbags in Columbia area

Screen Shot 2024-07-09 at 1.13.40 PM.png
Howard County Police
Screen Shot 2024-07-09 at 1.13.40 PM.png
Posted at 1:19 PM, Jul 09, 2024

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Howard County Police have arrested two people after a string of airbag thefts in the Columbia area.

Late Monday night, police were responding to the Columbia area for these thefts and saw multiple cars missing airbags.

Shortly after they arrived, an officer sees two people drive away in a vehicle.

In the body-camera footage, police chase the two people and arrest them.

Police say they recovered 31 stolen airbags inside the vehicle.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices