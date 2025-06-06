Police arrest two men in connection with deadly shooting of 19-year-old in Towson

TOWSON, Md. — Two men are facing murder charges in connection with the shooting death of a man in Towson.

Anthony Jackson, 27, and Daiquon Ferguson, 23, were apprehended by homicide detectives for the murder of 19-year-old Andrew Blessing.

Blessing was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 900 block of Beaverbank Circle on December 9, 2024.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

In addition to the charge of murder, Ferguson also faces attempted murder charges for a non-fatal shooting in the 1800 block of East Joppa Road.

Authorities say both Jackson and Ferguson will remain held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.