Police arrest suspects connected to Anne Arundel County shootout

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Police have arrested suspects connected to a shootout that occurred on September 24 in Anne Arundel County.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Pendragon Way and Brickwall Lane in Pasadena.

Officers arrived on scene and learned that a 19-year-old male and an unknown suspect were involved in a shootout with another unknown suspect.

The 19-year-old, Christopher Lloyd Hayden, was the only person located and taken into custody.

Three days later, police identified the second suspect in the shooting.

Police say the suspect, Rasun Quadir Torbit, 21, was found driving in the area of Creek View Court in Pasadena with two other men.

Detectives searched each occupant of the car.

According to police, Torbit was in possession of a 9mm Glock 17 handgun, $2,111 in cash, 18 grams of suspected cocaine, and 26 suspected Oxycontin pills.

The passenger of the vehicle was said to be in possession of a 45-caliber Glock 30 handgun and five grams of suspected powder cocaine. The rear passenger was just in possession of a 45-caliber Glock 30 handgun.

Anne Arundel County Police

All three suspects were arrested and charged.