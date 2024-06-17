Police arrest multiple teens for attempted armed robbery

SEVERN, Md. — Three teenage boys have been arrested by Anne Arundel County police after being caught fleeing the scene of an attempted armed robbery.

The incident was reported to police early Sunday morning in the area of Stillmeadows Drive and Jacobs Road in Severn.

Police say the investigation revealed that a group of male juveniles attempted to rob a 59-year-old man at gunpoint. But, when a nearby witness shouted, the suspects fled the scene.

Responding officers were able to quickly catch the suspects, but the handgun has not been recovered.

Police say that this incident may be related to previous attempted armed robbery in Severn that occurred on June 15.

This previous incident occurred in the 8200 block of Averill Court.

Police say that a group of several teenage male suspects approached a 47-year-old man, who was seated in his own vehicle, and pointed a gun at him while demanding cash. The man drove off, and the suspects fled.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact detectives at 410-222-6155 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.