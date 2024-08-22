Police arrest former UPS employee for allegedly stealing out of packages and selling the items to pawn shops

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A former UPS employee is in police custody for allegedly stealing contents out of packages she accepted.

Back in November 2023, officers took a statement from a victim of theft.

The victim said that he sent five gold coins through the UPS Store at 11160 Viers Mills Road.

Once the package reached the store, there were only two gold coins.

In April 2024, the victim later reported that the rest of the gold coins were found at a coin shop on Wayne Avenue.

Further investigations would reveal the suspect as 26-year-old Adela Beatriz Orellana.

Montgomery County Police

Orellana turned herself in to the police on June 26, 2024.

Detectives later determined that she had stolen property from other packages and charged her with those crimes as well.

They also believe that there may be more victims of Orellana's alleged crimes who sent packages through the Rockville and Wheaton UPS stores.

If you believe you were a victim, contact police at 240-773-5476.