Police arrest a Randallstown High School teacher accused of sexually abusing a minor

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — Baltimore County Police have arrested a Randallstown High School teacher accused of allegedly sexually abusing a minor on Friday.
Police say 38-year-old Carlos Arroyo has been charged with two felonies, which include sexual abuse of a minor and sexual offense in the third degree. Arroyo also faces two misdemeanor charges.
According to authorities, the department was notified of the alleged sexual assault at the end of April. Police say that in the following weeks, detectives conducted interviews and gathered evidence, ultimately leading to Arroyo’s arrest.
A letter sent to parents details that Arroyo has been employed by Baltimore County Public Schools since 2022 and has worked at Randallstown High School since August of the same year.
The letter goes on to say that Arroyo has been placed on administrative leave and will no longer have access to the school or soccer team.
Arroyo is currently being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center. A bail review hearing is scheduled for Monday, June 24, 2024.
Authorities are asking anyone who has additional information or believes that they may be a victim of Arroyo to contact the police department at 410-887-7720 or DSS at 410-887-8463.
Dear Staff, Parents and Caregivers:
I am writing to inform you of the arrest of Carlos Arroyo, a social studies teacher and boys' varsity soccer coach at Randallstown High School. Mr. Arroyo is charged with multiple counts of sex offense and sexual abuse of a minor.
BCPS is fully cooperating with law enforcement on this matter and Mr. Arroyo has been placed on administrative leave and will have no further access to the school or soccer team. These charges are deeply troubling. We hold our employees to a high standard of character and this behavior is completely unacceptable.
Mr. Arroyo has been employed with BCPS since 2022. He has worked at Randallstown High School since August 2022.
We understand that students and staff who know Mr. Arroyo may have questions and concerns about this arrest and may need to speak with someone to process their feelings in a safe space. Counseling staff will be available to connect with students next week, please call 443-809-0750 for support.
Ensuring a safe learning environment for our students is our top priority. If you have any information about this matter or know of other potential victims, please contact the Baltimore County Police Department Crimes Against Children Unit office at 410-887-7720 or the Department of Social Services at 410-887-8463(TIME).
I know that speaking with your child about child abuse can be difficult. I have attached a resource document to support you as you have these discussions.
Please do not hesitate to contact the school at 443-809-0748 if you have any questions.
Sincerely,
Michael Jones
Principal