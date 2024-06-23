Police arrest a Randallstown High School teacher accused of sexually abusing a minor

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — Baltimore County Police have arrested a Randallstown High School teacher accused of allegedly sexually abusing a minor on Friday.

Police say 38-year-old Carlos Arroyo has been charged with two felonies, which include sexual abuse of a minor and sexual offense in the third degree. Arroyo also faces two misdemeanor charges.

Baltimore County Police Department Carlos Arroyo

According to authorities, the department was notified of the alleged sexual assault at the end of April. Police say that in the following weeks, detectives conducted interviews and gathered evidence, ultimately leading to Arroyo’s arrest.

A letter sent to parents details that Arroyo has been employed by Baltimore County Public Schools since 2022 and has worked at Randallstown High School since August of the same year.

The letter goes on to say that Arroyo has been placed on administrative leave and will no longer have access to the school or soccer team.

Arroyo is currently being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center. A bail review hearing is scheduled for Monday, June 24, 2024.

Authorities are asking anyone who has additional information or believes that they may be a victim of Arroyo to contact the police department at 410-887-7720 or DSS at 410-887-8463.