Police: Argument leads to stabbing incident in Towson, suspect in custody

TOWSON, Md. — A man is in custody for allegedly stabbing two people in Towson.

Police arrested 24-year-old Omar Soliman in connection to the assault.

On January 11, at midnight, officers found both of the victims in the 400 block of York Road.

Authorities say the first victim was stabbed multiple times in the upper body, while the second victim only sustained a minor cut to the hand and did not need to be hospitalized.

The first victim's condition is unknown.

Police say the stabbing stemmed from a verbal argument that escalated into a physical assault.

Soliman is charged with attempted murder and first-degree assault.

He is being held without bond.