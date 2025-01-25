Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police: Argument leads to stabbing incident in Towson, suspect in custody

Baltimore County Police (NEW)
WMAR/Chris Verri
Baltimore County Police (NEW)
Posted
and last updated

TOWSON, Md. — A man is in custody for allegedly stabbing two people in Towson.

Police arrested 24-year-old Omar Soliman in connection to the assault.

On January 11, at midnight, officers found both of the victims in the 400 block of York Road.

Authorities say the first victim was stabbed multiple times in the upper body, while the second victim only sustained a minor cut to the hand and did not need to be hospitalized.

The first victim's condition is unknown.

Police say the stabbing stemmed from a verbal argument that escalated into a physical assault.

Soliman is charged with attempted murder and first-degree assault.

He is being held without bond.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are