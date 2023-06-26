Police are investigating a stabbing in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are investigating a stabbing that happened in Northern Baltimore Saturday afternoon.

Just before 5 p.m., officers responded to the 3400 block of Ellerslie Avenue for a reported cutting.

Officers were then dispatch to the 600 block of E. 37th Street, where they found an man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

It was later discovered that the crime scene was located a block away from the original dispatch.

Anyone with information on the stabbing urged to contact Northern District detectives, at 410-396-2455.