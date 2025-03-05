Police announce successful drug bust at Aberdeen hotel

ABERDEEN, Md. — Aberdeen police announce they've made two arrests in connection to a drug operation at a local hotel in Harford County.

The targeted investigation into alleged narcotics sales took place in the 700 block of West Bel Air Avenue.

Detectives served nine search warrants on the property and recovered over two ounces of suspected crack cocaine, several fentanyl caps, about 40 grams of marijuana, a hand gun and over $6,000 in cash.

Darnell Mitchell, 40, and Riyad Carter, 21, were both arrested and hit with felony/misdemeanor charges.

As a result of the investigation, hotel management has began ensuring people involved in illegal activity are removed.

Anyone with further information related to this incident is asked to call the department at 410-272-2121.