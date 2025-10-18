Police: AI image used in false home invasion report; North Bethesda woman charged

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. — A North Bethesda woman is facing charges after allegedly reporting a false home invasion.

On October 8, Montgomery County Police officers responded to a home in the 5000 block of McGrath Boulevard at 10:24 a.m.

Investigators determined that Moesha Gardener, 27, texted her husband claiming an unknown man had forced his way into their home after she answered the door. Her husband immediately called 911.

While police were en route, Gardener sent her husband a photo that appeared to show the intruder lying on their couch, covered by a blanket.

Eight police cars responded to the home at high speed. Officers and Gardener's husband entered the house to find Gardener sitting on the couch with her cell phone mounted on a tripod aimed at the door.

Gardener confessed to police that the text messages and photo were part of a prank, and that she had used artificial intelligence to create the image of the false intruder.

Police obtained an arrest warrant and charged Gardener with making a false statement concerning an emergency/crime and providing a false statement to a state official.

Gardener was arrested on October 10 and taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where she was later released on a $10,000 unsecured personal bond.

"Calling 9-1-1 to report a false crime is illegal. So-called 'swatting' calls, false reports made to trigger a large police response, waste valuable emergency resources and can put lives at risk. These actions carry serious legal consequences," Montgomery County Police said.