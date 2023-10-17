Police: Four people shot in Severn

SEVERN, Md. — Anne Arundel County police are investigating a shooting in Severn on Monday night.

Four men were shot in the 1100 block of Reece Road just before 9 p.m., according to police.

Their injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

There is a large police presence in the area, and the investigation is active.

People are asked to avoid the area.

Officers are on scene of a confirmed shooting in the 1100 block of Reece Road in Severn. Preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 8:40p.m. four adult male victims were together when they were shot. Injuries are described as serious but non life-threatening. There… pic.twitter.com/o75zOlO1J6 — Anne Arundel County Police Department (@AACOPD) October 17, 2023

This is a developing story.