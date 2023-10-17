Watch Now
Police: Four people shot in Severn

Anne Arundel County Police
Posted at 10:08 PM, Oct 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-16 22:15:03-04

SEVERN, Md. — Anne Arundel County police are investigating a shooting in Severn on Monday night.

Four men were shot in the 1100 block of Reece Road just before 9 p.m., according to police.

Their injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

There is a large police presence in the area, and the investigation is active.

People are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

