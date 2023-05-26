Police: 3 teens carjack rideshare driver, robbed a business short time later

BALTIMORE — Three teenagers, all 14-years-old, were arrested after a string of robberies early Friday morning in Baltimore.

Around 5:58 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of East Biddle Street for a report of a carjacking.

Once there, officers spoke with the victim, a 32-year-old man, and he told police this incident happened while he was working as a rideshare driver.

Police say the victim was approached by three suspects, one of whom was armed with a gun. The suspects told the victim to exit the vehicle and demanded the victim's money and car keys before fleeing the location.

Then, just two minutes later, officers responded to reports of another robbery. This one happened in the 3600 block of Falls Road.

Officers learned the same three suspects entered a business in that area and demanded money from the clerk.

The clerk then handed over an unknown amount of money and the suspects fled the area.

Investigators were able to track the vehicle to the 1600 block of Appleton Street.

Officers recovered the vehicle and arrested the three suspects at the location.

A ghost gun was also recovered.