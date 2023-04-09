Watch Now
Police: 19-year-old shot, killed in Northeast Baltimore

Posted at 3:44 PM, Apr 09, 2023
BALTIMORE — A shooting in Northeast Baltimore left one person dead on Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Chilton Street for the shooting.

When they arrived they located a 19-year-old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Medical personnel transported the victim to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The investigation is ongoing. 

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
