Police: 19-year-old shot, killed in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A shooting in Northeast Baltimore left one person dead on Sunday afternoon.
Officers responded to the 1600 block of Chilton Street for the shooting.
When they arrived they located a 19-year-old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Medical personnel transported the victim to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
The investigation is ongoing.
BPD E. District on scene active shooting Chilton follow @WMAR2News for the updated of conditions pic.twitter.com/562Zl9qJ5S— manny locke (@realmannynation) April 9, 2023
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.