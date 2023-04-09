Police: 19-year-old shot, killed in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A shooting in Northeast Baltimore left one person dead on Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Chilton Street for the shooting.

When they arrived they located a 19-year-old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Medical personnel transported the victim to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The investigation is ongoing.

BPD E. District on scene active shooting Chilton follow @WMAR2News for the updated of conditions pic.twitter.com/562Zl9qJ5S — manny locke (@realmannynation) April 9, 2023

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.